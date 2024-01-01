English
World Bank: Fiscal policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye

Shafaqna English- The normalization of monetary and fiscal policies in Türkiye is helping to restore macroeconomic stability, the World Bank has said in a report.

Growth is set to slow to 3.2 percent in 2024, from 5.1 percent in 2023, as the economy rebalances from the consumption-led expansion, according to the bank’s Europe and Central Asia Economic Update.

The bank noted that all the major credit rating agencies have upgraded Türkiye’s credit rating because of the ongoing policy normalization, low public debt and narrowing external imbalances.

The bank downgraded the Turkish economic growth by 1 percentage point, to 2.6 percent, the slowest pace since 2020.

“This reflects weaker consumption as monetary policy remains tight and fiscal policy becomes less supportive,” it said.

