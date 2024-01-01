[Video] Commentary of Surah Al-Qiyamah (16-21)

Shafaqna English | By Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani: Commentary of Surah Al-Qiyamah (75:16-21)

Surah Al-Qiyamah, Verses 16-19

لَا تُحَرِّكْ بِهِ لِسَانَكَ لِتَعْجَلَ بِهِ(16) إِنَّ عَلَيْنَا جَمْعَهُ وَقُرْآنَهُ(17) فَإِذَا قَرَأْنَاهُ فَاتَّبِعْ قُرْآنَهُ(18) ثُمَّ إِنَّ عَلَيْنَا بَيَانَهُ(19)

16. Move not your tongue hastily in reciting it [i.e. the Holy Qur’an].

17. Its collection and recitation is upon Us.

18. And when We have recited it unto you, then follow its recitation.

19. Then, it is for Us to make it clear.

The same theme is reflected elsewhere in the Holy Qur’an:

“Be not in haste with the recitation of the Qur’an before its Revelation is completed to you”.

The Holy Qur’an in its entirety was revealed unto the Noble Prophet (S) on Night of Decree (laylat al-qadr) then its Verses were revealed in time within a period of twenty three years of his Prophetic call.

Thus, the blessed Verse

“Be not in haste with the recitation of the Qur’an”

reflects that the Noble Prophet (S) had been already aware of the Revelation of the blessed Verses.

Thus, in the blessed Verse 18, God Almighty says unto him:

“And when We have recited it unto you, then follow its recitation.”

Some of the Qur’anic Verses concern the manner of the Revelation unto the Noble Prophet (S) and its Recitation by the people. In such Verses, God Almighty says unto His Messenger (S) to refrain from recitation upon the Revelation prior to its completion and be no in haste with His Word.

There is no room for concern as to consigning them to oblivion, since their preservation is upon Him. Thus, he is asked to let the Revelation be completed; then, he may recite the blessed Verses. Therefore, it is for God Almighty to clarify the Revelation to the Noble Prophet (S).

It is worthy of note that these Verses reflect the originality of the Holy Qur’an and its preservation from any distortion, since God Almighty has promised to collect, recite, and clarify it. It is narrated that when Gabriel was sent down to the Noble Prophet (S) to reveal the Verses unto him, he kept utter silence and upon the departure of Gabriel, he commenced the recitation of the blessed Verses.1

Surah Al-Qiyamah, Verses 20-21

كَلَّا بَلْ تُحِبُّونَ الْعَاجِلَةَ(20) وَتَذَرُونَ الْآخِرَةَ(21)

20. It is not as you imagine [that you regard as concealed the reasons lying behind Resurrection], but you love the fleeting life [of this world and absolute indulgence in the pleasures of the flesh],

21. And neglect the Hereafter.

The blessed Verses in question continues the discussions as to Resurrection and enumerates further characteristics of Resurrection and the unfounded arguments suggested to belie it, saying that it is not the case that the reasons lying behind Resurrection be concealed as a consequence of which you fail to comprehend its veracity, but the truth is that you love this fleeting worldly life for which you neglect the Hereafter.

The main reason suggested for the denial of Resurrection does not lie in entertaining doubts as to Divine Omnipotence in assembling the scattered dust of the rotten bones but your intense love for mammon and unchecked concupiscent desires lead you to remove all impediments. Now, since acknowledging Resurrection and acting upon Divine Injunctions entail numerous obstacles, you rise to belie to question in principle and totally neglect the Hereafter.

As mentioned above, one of the most significant factors leading to materialism and denial of Origin and Resurrection is enjoy absolute freedom in indulging in committing sin and the pleasures of the flesh. Compared to the past, it is further clearly reflected in our modern world.

The twain blessed Verses in question actually lay emphasis on the preceding Verses:

“Nay! Man [entertains no doubts as to Resurrection, but he] desires to be free to continue committing sins all his life. He asks: “When will be this Day of Resurrection?”

Note:

1.Majma‘ al-Bayan, under the blessed Verse in question.

Source: An Enlightening Commentary in to the Light of the Holy Quran, Volume 18, Chapter 75

www.shafaqna.com