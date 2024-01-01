Commentary of Surah Al-Qiyamah (22-25)

Shafaqna English | By Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani: Commentary of Surah Al-Qiyamah (75:22-25)

Surah Al-Qiyamah, Verses 22-23

وُجُوهٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ نَّاضِرَةٌ(22) إِلَىٰ رَبِّهَا نَاظِرَةٌ(23)

22. Some faces that Day shall be happy,

23. Looking at their Lord.

The blessed Verses treat of the states of the good doing believers and the evil doing disbelievers on the Day of Resurrection, saying:

“Some faces that Day shall be happy, looking at their Lord.”

The Arabic participial form nadhira, cognate with nadhra, connotes a particular kind of happiness which is consequent to affluence and welfare and is accompanied by felicity, beauty, and splendor. In other words, their appearance reflects their great happiness consequent to being endowed with Divine Bounties.

The same theme is to found elsewhere in the Holy Qur’an:

“You shall recognise in their faces [those of the people of Paradise] the splendor of delight”1.

The blessed Verses 22 and 23 reflect the material and spiritual Bounties respectively. The blessed Verse 23 says that they only look at the Pure Essence of their Lord with their eye of heart and through inward intuition.

Such glance makes them absorbed in the Unique Essence and the Absolute Perfection and Beauty, such that one single moment of their exalted state is far superior to what exists in this world. In this vein, it is narrated from Imam Ridha (as) that they await their Lord’s Rewards.2

It is noteworthy that the precedence of

“at their Lord”

over

“happy”

restricts the meaning, namely they solely look at Him not at anyone else.

Surah Al-Qiyamah, Verses 24-25

وَوُجُوهٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ بَاسِرَةٌ(24) تَظُنُّ أَن يُفْعَلَ بِهَا فَاقِرَةٌ(25)

24. And some faces, that Day, will be gloomy.

25. Aware that some excruciating torment is in store for them.

Attachment to mammon and neglecting the Hereafter shall entail gloominess of appearance on the Day of Resurrection. The disbelievers with their gloomy appearance shall stand before the believers with happy faces.

The Arabic participial form basira denotes “unripe, undue” and the nominal form busr is applied to unripe fruit and to gloominess of appearance, as a consequence of reaction against the angst against the torments in store for the disbelievers. Therefore, when they notice the tokens of torments and the records of their deeds imbued with sins and devoid of good righteous deeds, they entertain intense sorrow and frown at their unfavorable state.

The blessed Verse 25 says that they are aware that some excruciating torment is in store for them. The Arabic nominal form faqira denotes vertebrae or backbone, though it connotes any harsh incident that crushes the backbone.

The cognate form faqir (“poor, indigent”) is applied to one who is burdened to the extent that his back has been crushed. The expression reflects the harsh torments awaiting the disbelievers in Hell.

They await painful torments, whereas the aforesaid group await Divine Graciousness and meeting with the Beloved. One group awaits the most painful torments and the other look forward to receiving the best material and spiritual Bounties.

Note:

Source: An Enlightening Commentary in to the Light of the Holy Quran, Volume 18, Chapter 75

