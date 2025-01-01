Commentary of Surah Al-Qiyamah (31-36)

Shafaqna English | By Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani: Commentary of Surah Al-Qiyamah (75:31-36)

Surah Al-Qiyamah, Verses 31-33

فَلَا صَدَّقَ وَلَا صَلَّىٰ(31) وَلَٰكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّىٰ(32) ثُمَّ ذَهَبَ إِلَىٰ أَهْلِهِ يَتَمَطَّىٰ(33)

31. So he neither believed nor established prayer.

32. But on the contrary, he belied and turned away.

33. Then he walked in conceit to his family.

Proceeding with the discussion on death as the first step taken on the path toward the Hereafter, the blessed Verses in question say that the disbelievers lack the provisions required for the journey.

The first two blessed Verses say that one who belied Resurrection might neither believe, nor acknowledge Divine Revelation, nor establish prayers for God, but he followed the path of denial and turned away from Divine Command.

The Arabic clause Fa-la Saddaqah implies that he did not acknowledge Resurrection, reckoning of deeds, Divine Revelation, monotheism, and the Prophetic Call of Allah’s (SWT) Messenger (PBUH).

Some exegetes suggests that a reference is herein made to the disbelievers ceasing from expending in Allah’s (SWT) Cause, as it is accompanied by the establishment of prayers. However, the second Verse clearly indicates that denial is the opposite of such acknowledgement. Therefore, the first exegesis sounds more accurate.

The blessed Verse 33 says that he walked arrogantly to his family. Having imagined that he attained to a great triumph though indifference and belying the Noble Prophet (PBUH) and Divine Revelation, he walked in conceit to his family to recount, as usual, his glorious deeds and in doing so, the manner of his gait was indicative of such arrogance and self-conceit.

The Arabic verbal form Yatammata, derived from the root m-t-w, originally denotes “he stretched his body,” though it herein implies that he walked proudly, strutted, or swaggered. The word may also connote walking listlessly and lethargically, though the former sense fits the context herein.

Surah Al-Qiyamah, Verses 34-36

أَوْلَىٰ لَكَ فَأَوْلَىٰ(34) ثُمَّ أَوْلَىٰ لَكَ فَأَوْلَىٰ(35) أَيَحْسَبُ الْإِنسَانُ أَن يُتْرَكَ سُدًى(36)

34. Divine torment is further befitting you, further befitting!

35. Then, Divine torment is further befitting you, further befitting!

36. Does man think that he will be left in vain?

Addressing such disbelievers, the first two blessed Verses in question recurrently warn them:

“Divine torment is further befitting you, further befitting”

Different suggestions have been provided for the clause

Thumma Awla la-ka fa-Awla (“Divine torment is further befitting you, further befitting”)

including: it is a warning to them against Divine torment; you deserve such entanglement, you deserve it; it would be more befitting to reproach you, it would be further befitting; woe unto you, woe unto you; may the worldly rewards be far from you, may the rewards in the Hereafter be far from you; may you be entangled with torments and afflictions, may you suffer the torments and afflictions; it is more befitting for you to suffer the torments which you notice in the battlefield of Badr, and the torments in the grave and on the Day of Resurrection are more befitting for you.

However, it is needless to say that the majority of such interpretations imply one comprehensive meaning, namely warning against the torments and the evil consequences of misdeeds awaiting the sinners in this world, in the purgatory, and on the Day of Resurrection.

It is reported in a number of traditions that the Noble Prophet (PBUH) met Abu Jahl and gave him pieces of advice. Abu Jahl said:

“You warn me, but neither you nor your Lord may harm me. I am the most powerful of the inhabitants of this land.”

It was on that occasion that these Qur’anic Verses were sent down to the Noble Prophet (PBUH).1

The blessed Verse 36 treats of two appealing arguments concerning Resurrection, one of which is indicative of the goal behind human creation and also Divine Wisdom, and the other reflects God’s Omnipotence through making reference to the development of semen in the different embryonic stages.

The blessed Verse says:

“Does man think that he will be left in vain?”

The Arabic adverb of manner Suddan denotes “in vain, aimlessly.” The Arabic phrase Ibl-u Sudda is applied to a camel left unattended that may graze wherever it likes. The Arabic nominal form Insaan connotes that man who belies Resurrection.

The blessed Verse implies such questions: How may he believe that God Almighty creates the vast world with such majesty and so many wonders for man without any goal? Each any every organ is created for some particular goal or goals, e.g. eyes for seeing, ears for hearing, heart for pumping food, oxygen, and water to all the cells of the body, even there is a reason lying behind the creation of fingerprints.

How may one believe that there is no goal behind the creation of man and his is created in vain, without any plans, any obligations, e.g. as to enjoining the good and forbidding the evil. If a man manufactures something aimlessly, he will be criticized and he will not be regarded as having a sound mind.

How may have God Almighty, the All-Wise, created the world in vain? If it be said that the goal lies in the fleeting life of man, aiming at recurrent feeding, rest, and entanglement with innumerable pains, such great creation may not be logically justified. Consequently, we may draw the conclusion that man is created for a greater purpose, namely the everlasting life in proximity to the Mercy of the Truth and incessant and endless spiritual growth. 2

Note:

Source: An Enlightening Commentary in to the Light of the Holy Quran, Volume 18, Chapter 75

