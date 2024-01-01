Trump-Harris appeals to Muslim American voters in Michigan

Shafaqna English- Kamala Harris and Donald Trump made appeals to Muslim and Arab American voters on Friday—key voting blocs in Michigan.

Trump and Harris both crisscrossed Michigan on Friday in an effort to net support from the swing state’s voters ahead of the election. Trump’s focus included enclaves that have significant Arab American and North African American populations.

During her rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, Harris spoke about the “very difficult” year and pledged anew to help end to the Israel war.

Sources: News Week

