Anguilla: How a Tiny Island is Thriving in the AI Boom

Shafaqna English- The tiny Caribbean island of Anguilla has unexpectedly found itself at the center of the AI boom, thanks to its control over the “.ai” internet domain. Originally assigned in the 1990s, the .ai domain is now in high demand from companies involved in artificial intelligence, like Google and Elon Musk’s AI ventures. Anguilla earns significant revenue through fees collected when these domains are registered or renewed, and some domain names are even sold at auctions for tens of thousands of dollars, according to AP News.

In 2023, Anguilla’s income from domain registrations surged to $32 million, accounting for around 20% of the government’s revenue—up from 5% before the AI boom. This windfall has helped fund key local projects, such as expanding the island’s airport and providing free healthcare for senior citizens. Despite this success, Anguilla’s premier, Ellis Webster, is cautious about relying solely on this revenue stream, noting the unpredictable nature of technology trends.

To manage the growing demand for .ai domains, Anguilla recently partnered with Identity Digital, a U.S.-based company, to handle domain services more efficiently and securely. This partnership aims to enhance the security of .ai domains and prevent cybercriminals from exploiting the popularity of artificial intelligence.

While Anguilla does not have its own AI industry yet, the government hopes that this digital boom could eventually lead to the development of a tech hub on the island. However, Webster emphasizes the need for economic diversification to ensure long-term stability.

This revenue stream is a significant boon for Anguilla’s small economy, especially after the challenges posed by the pandemic and past hurricanes.

Source: AP News

