AI-Powered Electronic Tongue for Food Safety

Shafaqna Science- Scientists have created an AI-powered “electronic tongue” capable of identifying tastes and detecting food safety issues. The device uses sensors to analyze chemical properties in liquids, much like human taste buds, and an artificial intelligence system to interpret these signals. LiveScience reported that it can identify spoiled food, monitor drink quality, and detect harmful substances in real time.

This innovation has promising applications in food safety, allowing for quick and precise monitoring of beverages and food products. It could reduce the risk of contamination and ensure better quality control.

Source: LiveScience

