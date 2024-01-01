Turkiye: 11th International Islam and Liberty Conference kicks off in in Istanbul

Shafaqna English- The 11th International Islam and Liberty Conference began on Friday in Istanbul, Turkiye, gathering scholars from over a dozen Muslim-majority countries.

Organised by the Black Sea Strategic Research Centre and the Liberal Thought Society, the two-day conference examines the role of civil values ​​and institutions within Muslim societies.

Scholars will present papers on topics like the intersection of Islam with democracy, freedom of thought, market economies and civil society, drawing from both historical and contemporary perspectives.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

