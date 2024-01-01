English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Turkiye: 11th International Islam and Liberty Conference kicks off in in Istanbul

0

Shafaqna English- The 11th International Islam and Liberty Conference began on Friday in Istanbul, Turkiye, gathering scholars from over a dozen Muslim-majority countries.

Organised by the Black Sea Strategic Research Centre and the Liberal Thought Society, the two-day conference examines the role of civil values ​​and institutions within Muslim societies.

Scholars will present papers on topics like the intersection of Islam with democracy, freedom of thought, market economies and civil society, drawing from both historical and contemporary perspectives.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

Related posts

India To Begin Halal Meat Exports to 15 Muslim Nations

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.