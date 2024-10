Shafaqna English- Storm Ashley is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK today.

The Met Office said the storm was likely to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, with winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain expected in some areas.

A yellow warning for wind came into effect at 3am on Sunday for the whole of Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as parts of north-west England and Wales. It will run until midnight.

Sources: Guardian

