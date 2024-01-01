English
OCHA: Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan

Shafaqna English- Devastating flooding caused by heavy rains pounding several parts of South Sudan has affected more than one million people, the United Nations humanitarian agency reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in an update released in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Friday evening that the floods have so far displaced about 271,000 people in 42 of the country’s 78 counties.

The UN agency said that 40 per cent of the affected population is from Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Unity states. It has predicted that the unprecedented floods could affect up to 3.3 million people between September and December.

