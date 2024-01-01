8 facts about commercial relations of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with Jews

Shafaqna English– The Journal of Afro Eurasian Studies has published the paper “Economic and Commercial Relations of the Prophet Muhammad with the Jews” written by Mustafa YİĞİTOĞLU and Mustafa GÖREGEN in 2018.

According to Shafaqna, this paper examines the economic and commercial relations that the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) had performed with the Jews, especially during the Medina period, and the principles he introduced. The economic and trade relations of the Prophet (PBUH) with the Jews have occurred in two individual and social ways. In the individual sense, he has engaged directly in trading and two-way loaning activities personally; in the social sense, he has made commercial, and agricultural arrangements with the Jews for the benefit of Muslims and the community.

These relations are mentioned below:

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in his commercial life, has become a beautiful model to humanity and he has expressed his sensitivity with regard to this subject by saying that “no one ever eats a better livelihood than their own earnings” (el-Buhârî, 2001). The Prophet’s tolerant behavior to Jews even after the war against them indicates his indulgence and the importance he attaches to continuity of economic life. There were bilateral loaning relations between the Prophet (PBUH) and the Jews. It is known that there were bilateral trade relations between Muslims and the Jews. The Prophet (PBUH) eliminated the restrictions and taxes in trade and abolished the monopoly of the Jews in Medina to free the trade (Tabakoğlu, 2013). The Jews had worked in the field of agriculture and had made significant progress in cultivating several crops, principally wheat, barley, and date. Muslims also learned about agricultural work from the Jews who were experienced in agriculture. The Jews were active in trade in Medina since Banu Nadir was mostly engaged in agriculture; Banu Qurayza was engaged in leather besides agriculture, and Banu Qaynuka was engaged in trade and jewelry (Hişam, 1955). The Banu Qaynuka, who were so active in trade, had the mentioned market under their name. The Prophet (PBUH) encouraged the purchase of the water well from the Jews to guarantee that the water resources in the power of the Jews have been beneficial to the Muslims too.

