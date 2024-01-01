Iran: Agha Bozorg Mosque in Kashan [Photos]

Shafaqna English- The Agha Bozorg Mosque and School is one of the oldest Islamic buildings in the city of Kashan, Iran, boasting beautiful architecture, including a vaulted vestibule, exquisite porticos, and a spacious dome.

According to Shafaqna, construction of this historic building began during the reign of Mohammad Shah Qajar and was completed in the early years of Naser al-Din Shah Qajar’s reign.

The Agha Bozorg complex has two main entrances. At the main entrance, there are two platforms on both sides of the building, known as “Pir Neshin.” These platforms were designed for elderly people passing through the alley to rest and take a break for a moment. Above the main entrance door, an inscription catches the eye, presenting a poem engraved on it. The ceiling of the entrance is adorned with white gypsum work and eye-catching decorations, and a verse from the Surah Fajr is written on it. The outer dome of the building is an unadorned, steep-sided dome with brickwork.

A mihrab (a semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque) is placed in the south corner of the dome. The mihrab is intricately crafted with plaster work and calligraphy, and the inscription within dates back to 1847. The vaulted space and decorations with plant and flower motifs. The outer circumference of the dome is adorned with blue, yellow, and green tiles arranged in geometrical shapes. The overall beauty and elegance of the mosque are striking.

Finally, this mosque is a must-visit place in Kashan, Iran.

Source: abestasaze

www.shafaqna.com