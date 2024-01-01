English
USA: Trump promising mass deportations under Alien Enemies Act of 1798

Shafaqna English- A cornerstone of ex-President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign has been his promise to carry out the mass deportation operation in United States history.

The details of how he would carry out the plan have been unclear. But at recent rallies, Trump has said he will use an 18th-century law to enforce mass deportations. The law has been used three times in history – but only when the United States has been at war with a foreign nation.

The deportation operation will begin in Aurora, Colorado, and will be called “Operation Aurora”, Trump said at an October 11 rally in Reno, Nevada, adding that immigrants are “trying to conquer us”.

Earlier that day at a campaign rally in Aurora, he said he’d invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to expedite gang members’ removal and to “target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil”.

Source: ALJazeera

