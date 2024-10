Shafaqna English- Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia’s eighth president on Sunday morning, succeeding Joko Widodo’s decade of rule.

The inauguration ceremony was held in Jakarta with foreign dignitaries in attendance, according to the Jakarta Globe.

Prabowo, who served as defense minister in Jokowi’s Cabinet, was elected in February.

He is scheduled to announce the names of his Cabinet ministers later Sunday.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

