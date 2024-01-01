Arabic is only taught in a handful of French schools

Shafaqna English- In France, Arabic is the second most spoken language, among three to four million speakers, mainly of North African origin. However, it is only taught in three percent of the country’s schools.

And why do many Arabic-speaking parents not speak their mother tongue with their children, practising a kind of “self-censorship” that breaks the mechanisms of transmission?

This is what is questioned by Mauvaise langue (Bad language), a documentary recently broadcast on a French television channel which deals with the place of Arabic in the country.

Its author, Nabil Wakim, a journalist for the French daily newspaper Le Monde who was born in Lebanon, draws on his own personal experience to examine the factors that have contributed to the invisibility of this language and limited its learning.

In the report, Wakim, who also addressed this dual issue in a book published in 2020, confides that he forbade himself from speaking with his daughter in Arabic “out of survival instinct” after the attacks claimed by al-Qaeda in Paris in 2015.

