Study: Afghans suffer discrimination in Germany

Shafaqna English- Many Afghan nationals in Germany say they experience discrimination — especially on the housing market, according to a recent study.

Often, they report that the degree of discrimination they experience is in proportion to their economic situation.

In recent years, there have been multiple studies highlighting the problem of growing negative attitudes towards foreign nationals in Germany. The latest is entitled: “Arrived and connected across nations: Afghan immigrants in Germany”.

This study finds that participants believed there to be a link between the economic power of Afghans in Germany and their participation levels in society, and therefore the rate of discrimination they might experience.

Based on a non-representative online survey conducted among nearly 1,900 Afghan immigrants to Germany between November 2023 and April 2024, those who rate their own financial situation as insecure feel discriminated against more frequently.

Source: Infomigrants

