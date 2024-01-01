Iraq: Population census operations are nearing endin 15 provinces

Shafaqna English- The population census operations are nearing their end, in 15 provinces, indicating that the actual completion rate has reached more than 96%, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mohammed Ali Tamim said.



During the ninth session of the advisory body in the ministry, held on Sunday, Tamim noted that the work is witnessing remarkable progress in the provinces of the Kurdistan Region (Erbil, Duhok, Halabja, and Al-Sulaymaniyah), where the completion rate reached about 65%.

“What has been achieved so far represents a great success for the ministry, in a large-scale project such as the census. Actual work began last May, and the ministry has successfully met all requirements and implemented each stage in record time,” Minister Tamim said.

He pointed out that the situation has become reassuring in light of the great efforts provided by the Commission of Statistics and GIS.

