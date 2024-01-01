Eroding digital freedom in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by AK Haq, Pakistan’s classification as a ‘not free’ country in the Freedom on the Net 2024 report is disappointing but not unexpected. With a score of just 27 out of 100, Pakistan now sits among nations infamous for restricting online freedoms, such as China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. The report by Freedom House marks the 14th consecutive year of global decline in internet freedom, with Pakistan showing a particularly steep drop due to increasing state-imposed restrictions on the digital space.

Pakistan’s poor ranking is a result of meeting seven out of eight restrictive criteria outlined in the report. The government has repeatedly disrupted internet access, blocked social media platforms, and censored websites that feature political, social, or religious content. Citizens have faced harsh consequences for exercising their online rights, including imprisonment and, in some cases, physical violence. This repression stifles free expression and puts individuals at risk for simply voicing their opinions or sharing information.

A worrying trend highlighted in the report is the use of pro-government commentators to manipulate online discourse, shaping public opinion in favor of the state. During the 2024 elections, the government employed both online and offline tactics to suppress opposition voices, demonstrating its efforts to control not just physical but also digital spaces. This tightening grip on the internet threatens to undermine democracy itself in a country where online access is crucial for news, activism, and dissent.

As Pakistan continues its slide toward authoritarianism, the erosion of digital freedoms is alarming. The internet is a lifeline for millions, a space where individuals can engage in activism and express dissent. Without these freedoms, the fabric of democracy is fraying. The report underscores the urgent need for a free, safe, and open internet, calling on the government to restore access to social media platforms and reform laws that criminalize online expression. It also demands greater transparency in state surveillance practices. By stifling the internet, the government risks missing out on an informed populace, economic growth, and national progress. The opportunity cost of curbing digital freedoms is immense, and the state must act to reverse this trend.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article