English
International Shia News Agency
BusinessFeatured 2Other News

Hong Kong Targets 500 Halal-Certified Restaurants by 2025 to Attract Muslim Tourists

0

Shafaqna English- Hong Kong aims to certify over 500 halal restaurants by 2025, up from 142, to attract more Muslim tourists, particularly from the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to enhance tourism services for Muslims, as announced in Chief Executive John Lee’s policy address, Dimsum Daily reported.

The move includes encouraging hotels to provide prayer rooms. Saeed Uddin, chairman of the Islamic Community Fund, highlighted rising interest in halal certification among local businesses following the policy announcement.

Source: Dimsum Daily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Indonesia: All Food Products Now Require Halal Certification

parniani

Indonesia Tightens Enforcement on Halal Labelling Amid Business Challenges

parniani

Fiji’s Halal Industry Set For Major Transformation

parniani

Halal Empty Capsules Market Expands

parniani

Halal Cosmetics Market Poised For Global Growth

parniani

Azerbaijan’s Growing Potential in Halal Tourism, Says Brazilian Official

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.