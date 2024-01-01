Hong Kong Targets 500 Halal-Certified Restaurants by 2025 to Attract Muslim Tourists

Shafaqna English- Hong Kong aims to certify over 500 halal restaurants by 2025, up from 142, to attract more Muslim tourists, particularly from the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to enhance tourism services for Muslims, as announced in Chief Executive John Lee’s policy address, Dimsum Daily reported.

The move includes encouraging hotels to provide prayer rooms. Saeed Uddin, chairman of the Islamic Community Fund, highlighted rising interest in halal certification among local businesses following the policy announcement.

Source: Dimsum Daily

