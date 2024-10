Shafaqna English- Nearly one and a half million students are enrolled in private schools across Afghanistan, the Union of Private Schools said.

Azim Maydanwal, the head of the union, also reported that among these, two to three hundred thousand are female students.

The head of the Afghanistan Private Schools Union said: “We have one and a half million students in private schools, of which two to three hundred thousand are girls studying from grades one to six.”

Sources: Tolo News

