NASA Expands Artemis Accords to Boost Global Space Cooperation

Shafaqna English- NASA’s Artemis Accords are rapidly advancing global cooperation in space exploration, with 12 nations joining in 2024 alone, bringing the total to 45 signatories. The accords, introduced to set guiding principles for peaceful and sustainable exploration, reflect NASA’s commitment to broad international collaboration. These agreements aim to prevent conflict, promote open science, and ensure responsible space activities. According to the Guardian, smaller countries without prior space involvement have been eager to join, attracted by the dialogue and future opportunities, particularly as NASA plans missions to the Moon and Mars.

Despite this growing coalition, notable absences include China and Russia, who are pursuing their own lunar research station. This has sparked competition between their project and the Artemis program. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has expressed concerns that China’s civilian space efforts may conceal military ambitions, further intensifying the rivalry.

The Artemis Accords not only provide a platform for cooperation but also shape emerging norms of international space law. While China and Russia have not signed, the accords still influence global expectations, ensuring that actions counter to their values would likely be condemned by the international community. As more nations sign on, the framework strengthens the push for peaceful, transparent space exploration led by shared values.

Source: Guardian

