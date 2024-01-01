Pope calls for protection of indigenous in Amazon rainforest

“I appeal to political and civil authorities to ensure the protection of the [Yanomami] people and their fundamental rights, and to prevent any form of exploitation of their dignity and their territories.”

Pope Francis made that appeal on Sunday as he concluded Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

The Yanomami are a group of around 35,000 indigenous people who live in 200-250 villages in the Amazonia region that lies between Venezuela and Brazil.

According to rights groups, illegal gold mining often takes place on Yanomami lands, causing social and environmental issues, including mercury poisoning in several communities.

At the Mass, Pope Francis also renewed his invitation for Christians to pray for peace for people suffering because of war and conflict.

“Let us continue to pray for the people suffering due to war: martyred Palestine, Lebanon, martyred Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and all others. And let us invoke for all the gift of peace,” he said.