Beginning of the Reconstruction of the “Dar al-Amara” Palace in Kufa

SHAFAQNA- The Kufa Mosque Secretariat, in collaboration with the Archaeological Department of Najaf Ashraf, has commenced the first phase of the reconstruction of the Dar al-Amara Palace in Kufa.

According to Al-Sabah, Ahmad Hussein, the head of the Kufa Mosque engineering projects unit, stated that the Dar al-Amara Palace is located next to the Kufa Mosque and was constructed following the establishment of the city in 17 AH.

He added that the Dar al-Amara Palace is considered one of the significant archaeological sites in Islamic history, having witnessed pivotal events during critical phases of history.

Ahmad Hussein noted that after the palace was destroyed by Abdul Malik ibn Marwan, the Umayyad caliph, in 71 AH, it was neglected, and only its foundations remain today, which reveal that the palace was constructed with a distinctive engineering and architectural style to serve as both the administrative center and a fortified stronghold.

He emphasized that the Kufa Mosque Secretariat aims to restore the remnants of this palace.

Source: Middle East News