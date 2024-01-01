English
Al Jazeera: Muslim-Arab lives do not matter for USA universities

Shafaqna English- A leaked recording of the University of Michigan president reveals just how institutionalised the disregard for the wellbeing of Arab and Muslim students has become.

On October 7, the Tahrir Coalition, a union of pro-Palestinian organisations at the University of Michigan, posted on social media what it said was a recording of the university’s president, Santa Ono.

In the audio file, a man’s voice can be heard talking about pressure from “powerful groups” and the threat of withholding federal funding if the university administration does not focus almost exclusively on combating anti-Semitism.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

