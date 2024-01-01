Iraq completes 500 new schools nationwide

Shafaqna English- Iraq finished building 500 new schools nationwide, and 500 more are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Kareem Al-Sayed, said that the schools are being constructed in accordance with initiatives including the Iraqi-Chinese agreement, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

According to Al-Sayed, with the completion of the 1,000 schools by the end of the current, the country’s need for schools will be reduced to only 7,000.

Mazhar Saleh, the finance advisor to Iraq’s Prime Minister, said last December that Chinese companies have carried out several projects in Iraq under the terms of the 2019 agreement, including the construction of 1,000 schools.