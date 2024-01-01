English
Guterres urges countries to make peace with nature

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged delegations from some 190 countries to “make peace with nature” and shore up a plan to stop habitat loss, as the latest UN biodiversity summit got under way in Cali, Colombia on Sunday night.

The UN chief’s call came in a video message to the opening ceremony of the gathering, which officially begins on Monday 21 October in one of the most biodiverse countries on earth.

Guterres said delegations must leave Cail with significant investments in the GBF, its related funds and commitments to mobilize other sources of public and private finance to deliver on its goals in full.

Formally the 16th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, known by the shorthand CBD COP16, the summit marks the first global gathering on this vital issue since 2022, when countries agreed on the historic Kunming-Montreal Global Framework (GBF), the most far-reaching action plan to protect biodiversity.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

