Poll: Voters divided over who can handle key American economic issues

Shafaqna English- Voters remain largely divided over whether they prefer Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris to handle key American economic issues.

A majority of registered voters in the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research describe the economy as poor. About 7 in 10 say the nation is going in the wrong direction.

But the findings reaffirm that Trump has lost what had been an advantage on the economy, which many voters say is the most important issue this election season above abortion, immigration, crime and foreign affairs.

Sources: Hürriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com