Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Season 2024 registers record number of 2 million visitors in a week

Shafaqna English-Riyadh Season 2024 attracts 2 million visitors within a week of its launch, according to Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh .

Five main zones operate within the season — Boulevard World, Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, The Venue, Al Suwaidi Park.

With 5 new zones — Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel, the total number of zones rose to 22 representing several countries around the world. There are some 300 restaurants and cafes, and more than 890 shops.

