Enhancing quality of life for senior citizens in Qatar

Shafaqna English- Providing care for the elderly in Qatar is a national priority that aligns with the objectives of National Vision 2030.

The Qatari Permanent Population Committee (QPPC) has organised an event in collaboration with the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan) to mark Qatar Population Day.

Centred around the theme “Elderly in the State of Qatar: A Better Future Through Sustainable Care,” the event on Sunday featured a symposium where government officials and health and social care experts addressed various challenges faced by the elderly.

Sources: Doha News

