UK government analysis: Employment rights bill is biggest overhaul of workers rights in generations

Shafaqna English- The benefits of the employment rights bill will justify the costs it will impose on business amounting to nearly £5bn per year, the Department for Business and Trade said.

It has set out this assessment in an economic analysis of the bill, published alongside 24 regulatory impact assessment setting out the direct costs of the measures included in the legislation.

The bill, which is getting its second reading in the Commons this afternoon, has been described as “the biggest overhaul of workers rights in generations”. It will significantly strengthen workers’ rights.

Sources: Guardian

