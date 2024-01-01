Saudi Arabia:364000 citizens enter employment market for the first time in 2024

Shafaqna English- As many as 364000 Saudi citizens have entered the local labor market, for the first time in 2024 , according to minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng.

Addressing the first dialogue session of the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh on Monday, the minister revealed that a total of 50 decisions have been taken to localize qualitative jobs, during the past four years, including the professions of accounting, pharmacy, radiology, and that is in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Investment.

Al-Rajhi said that the total unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia reached 3 percent, while the rate of unemployment among Saudis decreased to 7 percent. “The percentage of women’s participation in the labor market five years ago was less than 20 percent, and today the percentage is 35 percent, and thus exceeding the target of Vision 2030,” he said.

