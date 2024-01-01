Breast cancer and the Social Taboos of Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, In Pakistan, one in eight women is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life, making it the most prevalent cancer among women in the country. Despite this alarming statistic, early detection remains strikingly low, primarily due to cultural and financial barriers that hinder timely diagnosis, leading to more advanced and difficult-to-treat cases.

Officials from the Nuclear Medicine, Oncology, and Radiotherapy Institute have consistently highlighted these challenges. They emphasize that raising awareness about breast cancer and promoting early detection are critical in combating the disease. Women under 40 are encouraged to perform self-examinations monthly to identify any early signs, while those over 40 should get regular mammograms to monitor their breast health.

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer—such as swelling, skin irritation, pain, or unusual nipple discharge—can lead to prompt treatment and significantly improve survival rates. However, pervasive misconceptions surrounding biopsies, including fears that they may cause cancer to spread or lead to unnecessary breast removal, deter many women from seeking timely diagnosis. In reality, biopsies are safe and minimally invasive procedures that are essential for determining whether a lump is cancerous.

Addressing these myths is vital to encouraging women to pursue early diagnosis and treatment. Medical professionals also point to several known risk factors for breast cancer, including age, genetic mutations, family history of breast or ovarian cancer, and certain benign breast conditions. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as delayed marriage, hormonal treatments, and previous radiation therapy contribute to increased risk. The modern lifestyle—characterized by sedentary habits, reliance on junk food, and unhealthy eating practices—further exacerbates the issue.

To mitigate these risks, a shift towards healthier diets and more active living is essential. For the government, the way forward is clear: national campaigns must focus on raising awareness and expanding access to screenings, particularly in rural areas where healthcare resources are limited. Increased funding for cancer treatment services is necessary, along with free or subsidized screenings for low-income women.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, it is crucial for Pakistan to move beyond mere rhetoric. By prioritizing education, early detection, and accessible healthcare, the country can take significant steps toward reducing the impact of breast cancer and improving the lives of countless women.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article