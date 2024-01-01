English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificCultureFeaturedOther NewsPhotos

[Exclusive photos] Apple harvesting season in Kashmir

0

Shafaqna English- Kashmir is not only known for its natural beauty but is also famous for its delicious varieties of apples. Among these, the apple orchards hold a special place, and the apple season (starts from the month of September and lasts to November) in Kashmir is a time when the Apple growers are busy with apple harvesting. Apples are the main fruit of Kashmir grown almost in every part of region.

The apple industry plays a significant role in the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to both employment and revenue generation.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Exclusive Photos] Walnut harvesting in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive Photos] Oldest rosewater maker in Kashmir

parniani

[Exclusive Photos] Paddy Harvesting in Kashmir

parniani

Jammu and Kashmir votes in final phase of Assembly polls [photos]

parniani

Kashmir to hold local elections for first time in a decade

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Kashmiri Shia Muslims organized series of funerals for late Iranian President

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.