Microsoft Unveils Autonomous AI Agents for Workplace Automation

Shafaqna English- Microsoft has announced that it will launch autonomous AI agents in November 2024, allowing businesses to create virtual AI workers using the Copilot Studio platform. These AI agents, which require minimal human intervention, will handle tasks such as managing inventory, tracking expenses, and communicating with clients. According to the Guardian, unlike traditional chatbots, these autonomous agents can perform more complex business functions, offering significant potential for efficiency improvements in areas like sales and customer service

The new AI agents can be customized with minimal coding experience, making them accessible to a wide range of businesses. Additionally, Microsoft will introduce 10 ready-to-use AI agents for common business operations, as part of its broader push to integrate AI into the workplace. This innovation aims to streamline workflows and enhance productivity across industries, positioning Microsoft as a leader in the competitive AI landscape.

The move is seen as part of a larger trend where tech companies are focusing on AI tools that automate business processes to boost their returns on multi-billion-dollar AI investments.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com