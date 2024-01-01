Istanbul to Host 10th World Halal Summit in November 2024

Shafaqna English- The 10th World Halal Summit, set for November 27-30, 2024, in Istanbul, will be a significant global event in the halal industry, held under the Turkish Presidency. The summit will host over 40,000 participants from 110 countries, featuring more than 55 speakers from around the world, Daily Sabah reports.

Discussions will cover key topics like halal certification, food safety, Islamic finance, and innovative products. The event is organized alongside the Helal Expo, the largest of its kind, which will showcase halal products and services, facilitating business partnerships through Country Business Forums.

This summit aims to advance the global halal market, which encompasses food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and finance, valued at over $7 trillion. Experts and industry leaders will discuss regulations, best practices, and technological innovations to meet growing demand. The Helal Expo will also feature exhibitions from global companies, emphasizing Turkey’s leading role in setting halal standards and promoting ethical production and consumption.

Source: Daily Sabah

