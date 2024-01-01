Startup Aetherflux Aims to Make Space-Based Solar Power a Reality

Shafaqna Science- The concept of space-based solar power (SBSP) has long been considered a futuristic technology, with practical implementation often deemed decades away. This concept involves placing large solar arrays in geostationary orbit to continuously harvest solar energy, free from atmospheric interference, and then beaming it back to Earth using microwaves. However, studies by the European Space Agency suggest that meeting a significant portion of energy needs through SBSP would require massive investments, potentially costing hundreds of billions, without guaranteed feasibility, as noted by Ars Technica.

Baiju Bhatt, co-founder of Robinhood, is taking a different approach with his startup, Aetherflux. Instead of large satellites in geostationary orbit, Aetherflux plans to launch a single satellite into low-Earth orbit (about 500 km above Earth) within the next 12 to 15 months. This initial satellite will generate about 1 kilowatt of power—enough to power a dishwasher—and will use a high-powered infrared laser to beam energy to a mobile ground station.

This demonstration mission aims to test the safety and efficiency of solar energy transmission from space. If successful, Aetherflux envisions a future where a constellation of satellites provides renewable power to remote locations, disaster relief areas, and even supports shipping operations. While SBSP remains largely theoretical, Bhatt’s low-cost project could finally bring this innovative energy solution closer to reality.

