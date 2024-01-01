Uyghur activist accuses UK’s Labour government of failing to stand up to China

English
Shafaqna English- A leading Uyghur activist has accused the UK’s Labour government of “falling behind” its allies in failing to stand up to China.

Speaking after David Lammy’s first visit to China as UK foreign secretary, the human rights activist Rahima Mahmut, who has lived in exile in the UK since 2000, said she had hoped there would be a shift in UK policy once the party came into power, including following the US in declaring a continuing genocide in Xinjiang.

“The Conservative governments all those years [had] big words but very little action,” said Mahmut, who is the UK director of the World Uyghur Congress. She has long campaigned against the crackdown on Uyghurs, which several governments and human rights bodies have described as a genocide.

