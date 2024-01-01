English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Ancient Ghazni Site under threat

Shafaqna English- Several cultural figures and residents of Ghazni province have launched a campaign on social media, urging the halt of construction for a large vegetable market in the area of historical site.

Residents accuse the Taliban of neglecting the preservation of the province’s cultural and historical heritage. They assert that the Taliban’s Ministry of Defense has designated parts of the land in these ancient areas as its property and has contracted at least 300 hectares of this land to a close associate for the construction of the vegetable market. They report that construction and excavation work has already commenced.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

