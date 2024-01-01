UNSC delved into impacts of rapid technological advancements on international peace-security

Shafaqna English- The UN Security Council on Monday explored the dual-edged nature of rapid technological advancements – ranging from artificial intelligence to neurotechnology – highlighting both groundbreaking solutions and emerging risks to global peace and security.

Setting the stage for the discussions, Robin Geiss, Director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), highlighted the blistering pace of scientific developments across fields like advanced robotics, 3D printing, generative AI and outer space.

