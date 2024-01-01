Sudan: Over 50 people killed since clashes erupted in Al-Jazira state

Shafaqna English- More than 50 people killed since clashes erupted in Al-Jazira state in central Sudan on Sunday, according to Local activists

In the state capital of Wad Madani, a military air strike on a mosque killed 31 people, the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across the war-torn country, said in a statement to AFP on Tuesday.

They accused the army of using “barrel bombs,” adding that over half of the dead remained unidentified as rescuers combed through the remains of “dozens of charred and mutilated bodies.”

In the state’s war-ravaged east, activists said at least 20 people have been killed in paramilitary attacks since Sunday.

War has raged between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and creating the world’s largest displacement and humanitarian crises.

