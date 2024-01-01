English
WHO certifies Egypt as malaria-free

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Egypt as malaria-free, marking a historic achievement in global health.

The achievement is the result of decades of concerted efforts by the Egyptian government and health authorities. By implementing comprehensive control measures and mobilizing communities, Egypt has managed to interrupt the transmission of malaria within its borders.

Egypt’s success in eradicating malaria is a beacon of hope for other countries struggling to control the disease.

Sources: Fgypt Today

www.shafaqna.com

