Book: “Thirty Principles Of Islamic Jurisprudence” by Ayatollah Milani

Shafaqna English- The Book “Thirty Principles Of Islamic Jurisprudence” written by Ayatollah Seyyed Fadhel Hussaini Milani is published by‎‎ Ansariyan Publications in 2011.

As Muslims face ever greater problems in regard to individual and social life, they need expert advice to suggest accurate and precise solutions to deal with these issues. Such experts are referred to as mujtahids and the process of deducing law from its sources as Ijtihad.

The tools for this process constitute The Principles of Islamic Jurisprudence. Just as a surgeon utilizes a range of instruments, a mujtahid employs a range of ‘principles’ in the process of developing authoritative guidance. This book introduces 30 major principles most needed in the above process.

This text provides a comprehensive overview of Islamic jurisprudence, delving into the fundamental concept of Ijtihad and the Principles of Jurisprudence. It highlights the significance of Ahadith in Islamic law and offers a detailed study of how new subjects are addressed. The author then focuses on Ijtihad, its conditions and applications, and the following chapters explore crucial facets of Islamic jurisprudence, from ownership and permissibility to the avoidance of harm and hardship.

Each principle is dissected in a clear and logical manner, providing insights into Islamic law’s core principles and their application.

Ayatollah Seyyed Fadhel Al-Milani has authored seven books in Arabic, seven in English, and one in Persian. In addition to being Imam at Imam Khoei Islamic Centre, Ayatollah Al-Milani is Dean of International Colleges for Islamic Studies, London and Islamic studies PhD candidate supervisor.

Source: www.almilani.com ,www.al-Islam.org