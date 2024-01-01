Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Prostration”.
For sajdah, one has to put the forehead on an item on which sajdah is valid, even if by lifting that item to the forehead. If bowing normally is not possible, one should just indicate by bending the neck [halfway for ruku and fully for sajdah].
Sajdah should be performed on earth, and on those things which are not edible nor worn, and on things which grow from earth (e.g. wood and leaves of trees). It is not permissible to perform Sajdah on things which are used as food or dress (e.g. wheat, barley and cotton etc.), or on things which are not considered to be parts of the earth (e.g. gold, silver, etc.). And in the situation of helplessness, asphalt and tar will have preference over other non-allowable things. Sajdah should not be performed on the vine leaves, when they are delicate and hence edible. Otherwise, there is no objection. It is in order to perform Sajdah on things which grow from the earth, and serve as fodder for animals (e.g. grass, hay etc.). It is in order to perform Sajdah on flowers which are not edible, and also on medicinal herbs which grow from the earth.
Question 3: Some prayer-mats are made of synthetic material; is it permissible to do sajdah on them?
Question 4: A reciter of the Holy Qur’an recites a verse of wajib sajdah, on hearing it from a cassette player, is it obligatory on us to do sajdah in this case?
Question 5: Is it permissible to do sajdah on writing paper and on paper tissues, especially, if is not known whether or not the raw material they are made of was from items on which sajdah is valid?
Question 6: Is it alright to do sajdah on concrete or on mosaic?
Question 7: Is it permissible to do sajdah on writing paper and on paper tissues, especially, if is not known whether or not the raw material they are made of was from items on which sajdah is valid?
Question 8: A reciter of the Holy Qur’an recites a verse of an obligatory Sajdah, on hearing it from the television or radio is it obligatory on us to do sajdah in this case?
