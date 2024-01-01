Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Prostration”.

Question & Answer

Question : How should we say our salat in trains and cars? Is it necessary to do prostration (sajda) on something or is it not necessary, in that would bending of the neck be sufficient?

Answer : It is obligatory to say salat in the usual way where possible. So, one should face the qiblah in all stages of the salat; if not, at least while saying the opening takbir. Otherwise the condition of facing the qiblah will be dropped. Similarly, if it is possible to do the bowing (ruku’) and prostration (sajdah) normally (e.g., in the aisle of the bus or the train), those parts of salat should be done normally. But if it is not possible, then one should try to bow normally for ruku’ and sajdah [for example, from a sitting position on the seat or the berth of the train].

For sajdah, one has to put the forehead on an item on which sajdah is valid, even if by lifting that item to the forehead. If bowing normally is not possible, one should just indicate by bending the neck [halfway for ruku and fully for sajdah]. Related Fatwa

Question 1 : Is it permissible to prostrate on carpets?

Answer : It is not permissible to prostrate on carpets,

Sajdah should be performed on earth, and on those things which are not edible nor worn, and on things which grow from earth (e.g. wood and leaves of trees). It is not permissible to perform Sajdah on things which are used as food or dress (e.g. wheat, barley and cotton etc.), or on things which are not considered to be parts of the earth (e.g. gold, silver, etc.). And in the situation of helplessness, asphalt and tar will have preference over other non-allowable things. Sajdah should not be performed on the vine leaves, when they are delicate and hence edible. Otherwise, there is no objection. It is in order to perform Sajdah on things which grow from the earth, and serve as fodder for animals (e.g. grass, hay etc.). It is in order to perform Sajdah on flowers which are not edible, and also on medicinal herbs which grow from the earth.

Question 2 : Is it alright to do sajdah on concrete or on mosaic?

Answer : Yes, it is alright.

Question 3: Some prayer-mats are made of synthetic material; is it permissible to do sajdah on them? Answer : Sajdah on such items is not sufficient.

Question 4: A reciter of the Holy Qur’an recites a verse of wajib sajdah, on hearing it from a cassette player, is it obligatory on us to do sajdah in this case? Answer : It is not obligatory.

Question 5: Is it permissible to do sajdah on writing paper and on paper tissues, especially, if is not known whether or not the raw material they are made of was from items on which sajdah is valid? Answer : It is not permissible to do sajdah on paper tissues, only after ascertaining that they have been made from items on which sajdah is allowed; it is permissible to do sajdah on paper if it is made from material on which sajdah is allowed or from cotton or flax.

