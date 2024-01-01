[Video] Balancing Faith, Culture, and Growth

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: Balancing Faith, Culture, and Growth – Mental Health By Berak Hussein | Staying True: Navigating Teen Pressure – Episode 4

Berak Hussein discusses the complex journey of identity, particularly for those balancing cultural and religious values while living in a non-Muslim country. He explores the struggles faced by youth and elders alike, such as young people figuring out how to fit in while staying true to their faith, and parents worrying about the loss of religious and cultural values.

He emphasizes the importance of understanding and compassion between generations and stresses that identity is fluid, evolving with experiences over time. Ultimately, the journey of self-identity is continuous, shaped by both culture and religion without needing to be rigidly defined.

