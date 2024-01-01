Scientists: Climate change worsening deadly flooding in Africa

Shafaqna English- Global warming made the seasonal downpours in many African countries in 2024, sparking deadly floods, according to scientists.

The World Weather Attribution (WWA) network said on Wednesday that human-driven climate change, caused by the use of fossil fuels, had made seasonal downpours across the Niger and Lake Chad basins 5-20 percent worse this year, unleashing a humanitarian catastrophe.

“These results are incredibly concerning,” said Izidine Pinto, a researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and one of the study’s authors.