English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

Scientists: Climate change worsening deadly flooding in Africa

0

Shafaqna English- Global warming made the seasonal downpours in many African countries in 2024, sparking deadly floods, according to scientists.

The World Weather Attribution (WWA) network said on Wednesday that human-driven climate change, caused by the use of fossil fuels, had made seasonal downpours across the Niger and Lake Chad basins 5-20 percent worse this year, unleashing a humanitarian catastrophe.

“These results are incredibly concerning,” said Izidine Pinto, a researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and one of the study’s authors.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Science Daily: $38 trillion in damages each year due to climate change

parniani

Nature: Climate change is a significant threat to public health

parniani

WHO: Climate crisis ‘substantial risk’ to fight against malaria

leila yazdani

Nature: Is it still possible to prevent further progression of global warming?

asadian

Earth just experienced its hottest year due to climate change

asadian

Islam teaches humanity to take care of earth

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.