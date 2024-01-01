Italy’s government approves new decree to force through Albania migration plan

Shafaqna English- Italy’s flagship scheme to send migrants to offshore detention centers in Albania has hit an immediate legal hurdle. Italy’s government approved a new decree aimed at overcoming the blocks that have been put in the way of its Albania migration plan.

The Italian government approved a new decree late on Monday (October 21) during a cabinet meeting, aimed at overcoming some of the blocks that a court ruling put in the way of its Albania plan late last week.

The new decree is effective immediately and enshrines in law the government’s definition of ‘safe’ countries, reports the news agency AP. The law would still need to be approved by the Italian parliament, but the government currently has a majority, so this shouldn’t be a problem.

The decree came about during a heated debate in Italy, after an email from a judge was leaked in a national newspaper on Sunday, prompting tit-for-tat arguments between the judiciary and politicians.

Sources: Info Migrants

