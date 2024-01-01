English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Protest movements of women: ‘Bread, Work, Freedom’ from streets of Afghanistan to the world

0

Shafaqna English- While human rights organizations abandoned Afghanistan and left its people in a state of crisis, Afghan women took to the streets to reclaim their rights. Holding placards and chanting slogans like “Bread, Work, Freedom,” they stood up to the Taliban.

The Taliban’s perception of Afghan women was based on the women of twenty years ago, whom they had subjugated to their self-made laws. But this time, they faced educated, aware, and powerful women who refused to obey and instead embraced civil disobedience.

Women’s peaceful protests intensified when the Taliban, through their misogynistic and restrictive decrees, eliminated women from various sectors of society. In the three years that followed, nearly forty decrees were issued by the group’s leader, all of which were blatant violations of women’s rights in Afghanistan. Women were stripped of the right to education, work, and travel. The Taliban even interfered in women’s personal lives, creating laws regarding leisure, clothing, makeup, and even their voices.

The formation of women’s protest movements was a direct. consequence of these restrictions. These movements were composed of employees, entrepreneurs, journalists, civil activists, students, housewives, and others who were barred from working or participating in society due to the Taliban’s restrictive laws and were deprived of their fundamental rights, such as education. Not long after the first protest in the capital, the scope of these protests expanded, and new women’s movements emerged in several provinces, openly opposing the Taliban.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Ancient Ghazni Site Under Threat

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Nearly 1.5 million students enrolled in private schools

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: WFP delivers life-saving food to nearly 250,000 people

nafiseh yazdani

Taliban turn Afghanistan into a nation without images or voices

leila yazdani

Afghanistan falls to 116th in Global Hunger Index

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Academic freedom under threat

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.