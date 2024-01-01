Protest movements of women: ‘Bread, Work, Freedom’ from streets of Afghanistan to the world

Shafaqna English- While human rights organizations abandoned Afghanistan and left its people in a state of crisis, Afghan women took to the streets to reclaim their rights. Holding placards and chanting slogans like “Bread, Work, Freedom,” they stood up to the Taliban.

The Taliban’s perception of Afghan women was based on the women of twenty years ago, whom they had subjugated to their self-made laws. But this time, they faced educated, aware, and powerful women who refused to obey and instead embraced civil disobedience.

Women’s peaceful protests intensified when the Taliban, through their misogynistic and restrictive decrees, eliminated women from various sectors of society. In the three years that followed, nearly forty decrees were issued by the group’s leader, all of which were blatant violations of women’s rights in Afghanistan. Women were stripped of the right to education, work, and travel. The Taliban even interfered in women’s personal lives, creating laws regarding leisure, clothing, makeup, and even their voices.

The formation of women’s protest movements was a direct. consequence of these restrictions. These movements were composed of employees, entrepreneurs, journalists, civil activists, students, housewives, and others who were barred from working or participating in society due to the Taliban’s restrictive laws and were deprived of their fundamental rights, such as education. Not long after the first protest in the capital, the scope of these protests expanded, and new women’s movements emerged in several provinces, openly opposing the Taliban.

