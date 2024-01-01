EU lawmakers criticize migration agreement between Italy-Albania

Shafaqna English- The EU lawmakers arguing that Italy-Albania migration deal contradicts EU values and violates migrants’ rights.

During the plenary session of the European Parliament, several MEPs highlighted that Italy’s decision to strike a deal with a third country undermines the EU’s common migration policies.

“The agreement between Italy and Albania violates access to the right to asylum and international law and breaches the principle of non-reform on these innovative solutions,” Spanish MEP Estrella Galan Perez said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com