EU lawmakers criticize migration agreement between Italy-Albania

Shafaqna English- The EU lawmakers arguing that Italy-Albania migration deal contradicts EU values and violates migrants’ rights.
During the plenary session of the European Parliament, several MEPs highlighted that Italy’s decision to strike a deal with a third country undermines the EU’s common migration policies.
“The agreement between Italy and Albania violates access to the right to asylum and international law and breaches the principle of non-reform on these innovative solutions,” Spanish MEP Estrella Galan Perez said.
Sources: Anadolu Ajansı