Terrorist attack on Aerospace Industries’ facilities in Turkey

Shafaqna English-A terrorist attack targets Aerospace Industries’ facilities in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to Interior Minister.

The attack killed and wounded people, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

He called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for the latest developments.

The country’s Justice Minister also condemned the attack, saying: “An investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack, with one chief prosecutor and eight public prosecutors assigned to the case.”

An explosion and gunshots were heard on Wednesday at Turkish Aerospace Industries’ facilities in Ankara’s Kahramankazan district.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.It was reported that the defense firm’s personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams were dispatched to the scene as the terror attack still continues.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the facility.

Source: Anadolu Agency

