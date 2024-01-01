English
Iraq to implement largest social reintegration program for returnees from Al-Hol camp

Shafaqna English- Iraqi government is implementing the “largest social reintegration program” for individuals returning from Syria’s Al-Hol camp.

Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, emphasized that “all returnees from Al-Hol camp have undergone psychological rehabilitation at the Jadaa camp under the supervision of the Ministry of Migration and Displacement and other relevant agencies. So far, over 2,000 families have been returned to their original areas, and the remaining 600 families are still undergoing rehabilitation, in preparation for their reintegration and the opportunity to start new lives.”

